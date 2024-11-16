Union Min assures development of infra in tribal mandals

Vijayawada: Special focus would be on providing infrastructure in the tribal areas across the State in the next five years, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

He took part in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Dharti Aba Bhagavan Birsa Munda, Jan Jatiya Gaurav Dinotsavam and Girijan Swabhiman Utsavam along with Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani here on Friday.

Paying floral tributes to Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju and other freedom fighters, Pemmasani said that the life of Birsa Munda who fought for the equality for all was exemplary. Such celebrations would pass on the ideology of these fighters, he said. The Union Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced November 15 as the Jan Jatiya Gaurava Divas and Girijan Swabhiman Utsavam in 2021.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various development programmes under Dharti Aba Jana Jatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore on Friday. As part of it, 50 multipurpose centres would be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Roads would be laid for all tribal hamlets with more than 100 population and they would be interconnected. Every tribal village would be provided with pucca houses, drinking water taps, Anganwadi centres, solar power and other facilities.

Pemmasani recalled that Araku coffee acquired national-level recognition due to the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and he is also brand ambassador for various tribal products.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that the Chief Minister has been striving hard for the development and welfare of tribals. The State government earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for linking all the roads and better medical facilities would be provided to all remote villages by arranging feeder ambulances and ambulances.

Focus is on to provide drinking water, irrigation, education, medical facility and roads in 95 Girijan mandals in the State. Best available schools and Ekalavya schools would be developed.

The Minister expressed happiness that a Girijan University was established in her own Assembly constituency Saluru. Joint secretary of Union Ministry for Rural Development Amit

Shukla, Tribal Welfare secretary K Kanna Babu, director of Union Ministry of Tribal affairs Samidha Singh, NTR District in-charge Collector Dr Nidhi Meena and other officials participated.