Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Visits Tirumala Temple

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple this morning. During the visit, priests presented the Lord’s offerings to him. After darshan, he spoke to the media outside the temple. He also inspected the advanced Command Control Centre set up by TTD at the Vaikuntam Q Complex, describing it as impressive.

The Minister praised the use of cutting-edge technology in the centre and announced that a comprehensive study will be conducted on this model. He revealed plans to establish similar high-tech Command Control Centres in the civil aviation sector. Naidu highlighted the rapid development of civil aviation in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.