Utilise benefits of Super GST 2.0 reduction

Officials of municipal corporation taking out a scooter rally in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah appealed to the public to make best use of the benefits from the new Super GST 2.0 reduction announced by the Central and State governments. As part of an awareness campaign, Municipal Corporation and GST officials took out a scooter rally from Corporation office to Town Club junction here on Monday. The rally aimed to explain the key benefits of the new GST structure.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah said that under the guidance of Commissioner N Mourya, the Municipal Corporation is organising more awareness programmes about Super GST 2.0, which will continue till October 19. Pamphlets are being distributed door-to-door, and special competitions are being held in schools and colleges to promote GST awareness among students. Under Super GST 2.0, tax rates have been reduced, 28% slab was reduced to 18%, and 12% slab to 5%. Some essential items have also been brought under 0% tax category. He urged people to take full advantage of the benefits provided by this new initiative.

