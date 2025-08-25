Vaibhav Jewellers presents ‘swarna kamalam’ to eminent personalities

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd (Vaibhav Jewellers) has been supporting several programmes, promoting social causes in alignment with its philosophy.

In line with it, the jewellers have been sponsoring the Visakha Music and Dance Academy’s national eminence award function since 2001. As part of it, the jewellers honoured several eminent artistes and musicians across the country by presenting ‘swarna kamalam’ (golden lotus) to them.

This year, at Visakha Music and Dance Academy’s national eminent musicians award function, the ‘swarna kamalam’ was presented to Nada Bhageeratha Dwaram Durgaprasad Rao, Carnatic violinist. It was presented by chairperson and managing director of Vaibhav Jewellers Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi along with other dignitaries.

As part of its CSR initiative, Vaibhav officials said they will continue to contribute towards promotion of Indian art and culture.