"MLA Hafeez Khan: Development of Minorities Possible Only Under Jagan's Leadership"
Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Jagan's government of cheating voters with false promises in manifesto
Several leaders from YCP join TDP in Gannavaram Constituency
Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticizes Jaganmohan Reddy's manifesto as 'old wine in an old bottle
Denduluru Villagers Leave YCP for TDP, Citing Neglect and Lack of Development
Velampally Srinivasa Rao Alleges Bonda Uma's Votes Invalid, Demands Action by Election Commission
YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college
Ex-diplomat discovers Amritsar's dark side while translating his grandfather's book
Embracing the art of unlearning: A path to professional growth
Vanamamalai Mutt Jeeyar offers prayers at Tirumala temple
Tirumala : HH Srimath Paramahamsethyanthi Madhurakavi Sri Vanamamali Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Vanamamali Mutt, Nanguneri, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.
On his arrival in front of Srivari Temple, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and priests welcomed him with temple honors and led him to Sanctum Santorum.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham, Peishkar Srihari, Parpatheyadar Thulasi Prasad and others were present.
