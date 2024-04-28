Vanamamalai Mutt Jeeyar offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala : HH Srimath Paramahamsethyanthi Madhurakavi Sri Vanamamali Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Vanamamali Mutt, Nanguneri, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.

On his arrival in front of Srivari Temple, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and priests welcomed him with temple honors and led him to Sanctum Santorum.



Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham, Peishkar Srihari, Parpatheyadar Thulasi Prasad and others were present.

