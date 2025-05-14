  • Menu
Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes

Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes
Tirupati: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on Tuesday. The SnapanaTirumanjanam was...

Tirupati: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on Tuesday. The SnapanaTirumanjanam was performed from 2.30pm to 4.30 pm. As part of this, Abhishekam was performed with turmeric, saffron, milk, curd, honey, sandalwood and various fruit juices.

TTD temple priests Babu Swamy, Deputy EO Govinda Rajan, AEO Chiranjeevulu, Superintendent Ramesh, temple inspector Chalapathy, Subbarayudu and a large number of devotees participated.

