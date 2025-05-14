Live
- Global media takes note of Modi’s speech
- Chinmaya, Accord excel record 100% results in CBSE exams
- BSF Jawan Caught in Pakistan, Now Back in India
- Microsoft Extends Office App Support on Windows 10 Until 2028
- Intermittent showers bring relief to Delhi
- Collector calls for promoting PMDS on a large scale
- Landmark verdicts delivered by CJI Sanjiv Khanna
- Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes
- Time for ‘Make in India and Make for World’ has arrived: Def expert
- ‘Strongest speech ever given by an Indian PM since 1947’
Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes
Highlights
Tirupati: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on Tuesday. The SnapanaTirumanjanam was...
Tirupati: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on Tuesday. The SnapanaTirumanjanam was performed from 2.30pm to 4.30 pm. As part of this, Abhishekam was performed with turmeric, saffron, milk, curd, honey, sandalwood and various fruit juices.
TTD temple priests Babu Swamy, Deputy EO Govinda Rajan, AEO Chiranjeevulu, Superintendent Ramesh, temple inspector Chalapathy, Subbarayudu and a large number of devotees participated.
Next Story