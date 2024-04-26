"Vasupalli Ganesh Inaugurates 33rd Ward YCP Party Office

In a notable event, South Constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar recently unveiled the YCP party office named 'Vasupalli' in GVMC Ward 33. The inauguration ceremony took place at Neelamma Vepa Chettu Road, with esteemed guests including Sri Neelamma Vepa Chettu Ammavari Temple Chairman Bora Srinivas Reddy and Vijayalakshmi in attendance for the ribbon-cutting.

During the event, Vasupalli expressed his commitment to providing a lasting solution for the residents of Venkateswara Swamy Metta in the ward. He also highlighted the active campaigning efforts of two other groups in collaboration with Bora Srinivas. Vasupalli expressed confidence in the support of the people to secure victory for the YCP in the upcoming general elections in the southern constituency.



The launch of the YCP party office 'Vasupalli' marks a significant milestone in the political landscape of Ward 33, promising a promising outlook for the YCP's electoral prospects in the region.

