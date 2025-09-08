Vedas contain all knowledge: Samavedam

Rajamahendravaram: Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma, revered as ‘Pravachana Virinchi’ and ‘Samanvaya Saraswati’, has stated that the Vedas contain all knowledge, offering solutions to every human problem and providing principles for leading a blissful life and attaining salvation (Moksha). He delivered a discourse on ‘Veda Parirakshanamu - Sarva Jagadrakshanamu’ (Protection of Vedas - Protection of the Entire World) during the silver jubilee celebrations of Sri Dattatreya Vedavidya Gurukulam in Konthamuru, Rajamahendravaram.

Sarma said that merely studying the Vedas is not enough; one must also practice them. He explained that this practice amplifies the power of the mantras. He highlighted that the Vedas promote a selfless message of the well-being of the entire village, country, and universe, transcending individual desires. He pointed out that only the Vedas contain mantras that wish for the happiness of all people and living beings. He said that the greatness of Sanatana Dharma lies in its desire for the well-being of people of all religions, faiths, and regions.

According to Sarma, just as medicine is used to treat a disease, chanting Vedic mantras can serve as a cure for any ailment. He said that while medicines may have side effects, mantras do not cause harm. He further said that a person’s problems can be overcome when their determined effort surpasses their destiny. He said that the Vedas contain collections of mantras, such as Bhaga Suktam, Saumanasya Suktam, Griha Suktam, and Aarogya Suktam, among others, to solve various problems.

Sarma criticised the notion that the Vedas do not describe the names and forms of God, calling it a lack of understanding, even among some scholars. He clarified that the Vedas not only contain the names of God but also descriptions of their forms and that the path of devotion (Bhakti Yoga) is also found in the Vedas. He urged everyone to read the Vedas and understand the knowledge contained within them.

Brahmashri Gullapalli Seetaramachandra Ghana Pathi, the principal of Vedavidya Gurukulam and recipient of the Bharathatma award, praised Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma, describing his ability to explain the secrets of the Vedas as extraordinary and his approach to harmony as universally revered. The event concluded with Vedic scholars, led by Kadiyala Sitarama Ghana Pathi and Viswanatha Ghana Pathi, performing a Vedic blessing and honouring Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma and his wife. Dr TV Narayana Rao, Marepaka Suryanarayana Murthy, Tenneti Kamesh, Dattatreya Sarma, Vedavathi, Vadrevu Venugopal and others participated.