VHP chief felicitates AMA president Bobby Mukkamala

Visakhapatnam: National president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP) Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad felicitated Dr Bobby Mukkamala for becoming the first Indian-origin president of the American Medical Association (AMA).

The event brought together members of the Indian-American community, physicians and local leaders to honour Dr Mukkamala’s achievement. Speaking at the ceremony, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said, “Dr. Bobby Mukkamala’s elevation to the helm of the AMA is a historic moment not only for the Indian diaspora but for the global medical fraternity.

His dedication, humility and service in Flint reflect values that India cherishes.” Dr Mukkamala, an ENT specialist and long-time resident of Flint, has been associated with the AMA since 2009 and held multiple leadership roles. His election as the 180th president of the AMA marks a major milestone for diversity and inclusion in American healthcare leadership. The felicitation ceremony also highlighted Dr Mukkamala’s successful battle against brain tumour recently which further inspired his advocacy for systemic reform in the healthcare sector. Cultural performances were held on the occasion.