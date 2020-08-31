Vijayawada: Centre stresses the need for implementing ECBC

Vijayawada: The Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has emphasised the need of expediting the implementation of the mandatory Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and issue a GO on updated ECBC-2017, which is one of the most cost effective tools to curb future energy demand growth and deliver significant cost energy savings.



The BEE organized a webinar with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (energy department) to review the implementation of the mandatory ECBC in all the states including Andhra Pradesh and made several suggestions for effective implementation of the building code.

The BEE has emphasized the need of issuing GO on updated ECBC-2017 mandating ECBC in some of the States including Andhra Pradesh. It said that the effective implementation of ECBC would ensure to fulfil the objective of achieving 50 percent reduction in energy use in the building sector in the country by 2030.

The BEE has requested the Andhra Pradesh government departments such as Energy and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) to take immediate measures as per the policy of Government of India with regard to implementation of ECBC.

BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre participating in the webinar said that the Union Ministry of Power was very keen on adoption of ECBC-2017 in commercial buildings which would translate to energy savings of around 300 billion units by 2030 in the country. This would equivalent to savings of Rs 35,000 crore and CO2 reduction of 250 million tonnes. The ECBC Code is applicable to any commercial building or complex that has plot area of 1000 square meters or more area. The buildings of certain type such as multiplexes, hospitals and hotels must comply with ECBC irrespective of built up area. "The building sector in India consumes over 30 per cent of total electricity consumed in the country annually and the demand may grow aggressively in coming years.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Secretary for energy department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, participating in the webinar said that the State government was very keen on implementing energy efficiency activities in State which helps for the prime objective of state government to achieve cost effective power.