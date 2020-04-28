Vijayawada: Coronavirus contained in 80% areas in State

Vijayawada: The spread of coronavirus has been contained in 80 per cent of the areas in the State with the active cooperation of people, said Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, ex-officio special secretary and a member of Covid-19 Task Force.



He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the symptomatic persons would be shifted to the hospital for treatment and if they have facility at home, they could stay at home and follow the guidelines. The home staying persons should choose a well-ventilated room with attached bathroom and should be assisted by a person.

They should wash their hands frequently either with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and their room and bathroom should be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite every day. During the home stay they should compulsorily wear masks which should be changed every six to eight hours. The used masks should be cleaned with bleaching liquid before burning them.

The isolated persons should not entertain visitors at any cost and in case of visitors, they should also get tested for Covid.

The commissioner appealed to the people to inform the village or ward volunteers if they suffer from fever, cold and dry cough and trouble in breathing. People could call toll free number 104 for information regarding Covid-19.

They could also use WhatsApp ChatBot number 8297104104 to obtain information from officials.