Vijayawada: Goddess Kanakadurga gives darshan as Gayatri Devi

Vijayawada: A total of 10,899 devotees had the darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga at the Druga temple on Indrakeeladri on the third day of the nine-day Navaratri celebrations. The presiding deity was decorated as Sri Gayatri Devi on Monday.

The temple administration made arrangements strictly implementing the Covid guidelines and the devotees attended the temple wearing masks.

Temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu told the media that 10,899 devotees had darshan on the third day. On the fourth Day, the deity will be decorated as Sri Annapurna Devi. Except for the first day, more than 10,000 devotees visited the temple on the second and third days.

On the other hand, a devotee, native of Vijayawada, and settled in the United States, Tatineni Srinivas, presented a necklace embedded with 'Kanakapushya Ragam', (Yellow sapphire stone) to the Goddess on Monday.

Srinivas along with his wife visited the temple and handed over the necklace worth Rs 40 lakh to temple Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu.

Tatineni Srinivas later told the media that the necklace was presented utilising the salary of his son, who is a doctor in the US. He said the wish of his son has been fulfilled and they happily presented the gift to the Goddess.