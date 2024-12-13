Vijayawada hosts Swarnandhra Vision-2047 Program to foster development in AP

The city of Vijayawada became the focal point for the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 program, launched by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Friday. The event attracted an impressive turnout of around 25,000 people from Krishna, Guntur, and NTR districts, including Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers, and key officials.

Prior to the official unveiling of the vision document, CM Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and various ministers took the opportunity to tour the stalls set up at the stadium, showcasing initiatives aligned with the Swarnandhra @ 2047 program. In light of the large event, traffic restrictions were implemented throughout Vijayawada to manage the influx of attendees.

The Swarnandhra Vision Document aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader across various sectors by the year 2047, with a primary focus on ensuring health, wealth, and happiness for all residents. Among its key objectives is the economic empowerment of women through job creation and initiatives to increase farmers' incomes.

The Vision 2047 framework is anchored by ten guiding principles that include poverty eradication, employment generation, skill development, and human resource development. It also emphasizes the importance of ensuring water security, advancing farmer-agricultural technology, establishing a world-class distribution system, controlling energy and fuel costs, achieving optimal production across all sectors, and maintaining a clean Andhra through comprehensive policies and technology integration.

As Andhra Pradesh sets its sights on a prosperous future, the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 initiative lays the groundwork for significant advancements in the coming years.