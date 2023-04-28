  • Menu
Vijayawada: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao centenary celebrations today

Vijayawada: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao centenary celebrations today
Arrangements are being made at Tadigadapa-Enikepadu road in Vijayawada on Thursday 

Vijayawada : TDP has made elaborate arrangements for Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao centenary celebrations to be held at Anumolu Gardens at 100 feet road at Kanuru in Krishna district (near Vijayawada) on Friday.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna will participate as chief guests. TDP leaders, and cine stars will grace the event. Besides, superstar Rajinikanth is also likely to attend the event as a special guest.

A special stage was set up and TDP constituency in-charges and fans are invited to participate in the mega event. As part of the event, a book on NTR's assembly speeches will be released. Suma Kankala will be anchor of the event.

