Vijayawada: Power Grid contributes 9.55 lakh for N95 masks

Vijayawada: Power Grid Corporation of India contributed Rs 9.55 lakh to the Krishna district administration for purchasing 6,500 N95 masks.

V Ram Prasad, senior general manager of Vijayawada substation of Power Grid handed over the contribution to district collector A Md Imtiaz. DMHO Dr I Ramesh and others were present on this occasion.

The doctors, nurses and the hospital staff are working round-the-clock on against the Covid-19 outbreak, risking their lives, Ram Prasad said.

The amount for the purchase of N95 Mask will help to protect the first responders, healthcare providers.

While the whole nation is under lockdown, Power Grid, a central PSU under Union Ministry of Power, has not just been ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 transmission of power but also acting proactively by taking up humanitarian relief activities to aid those impacted by the pandemic in India.

Southern region Transmission System-I of the Power Grid under its CSR initiatives for Covid-19 relief measures has provided ration and food items to the poor and needy nearby its establishments across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka spending about Rs 62 lakh.