Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can administer from anywhere, says Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stones for a number of large-scale development projects in Srikakulam district as part of north Andhra development, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he asked whether such development ever happened during the TDP rule.

The minister made it clear that the Chief Minister would administer from Visakhapatnam from September.

The IT Minister asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu whether he was in favour of Visakhapatnam becoming executive capital or not. He appealed to the TDP leaders who have been repeatedly talking about this issue to respond to it first before criticising the decentralisation move.

Amarnath expressed anger over the Opposition for diverting the CM's remarks made recently. He rejected the criticism of Naidu and the party leaders that the Chief Minister's announcement was for nothing but political diversion and to deceive the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the minister warned the Opposition leaders that they should talk about the CM's statement about shifting to Visakhapatnam only after clarifying the issue of the executive capital.

Announcing that three medical colleges, Tribal Engineering College, Kidney Research Centre, Bhogapuram International Airport are being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, the minister questioned did the previous government ever focus on this. Similarly, Visakhapatnam is being developed on all fronts, he added. Amarnath made it clear that in a democratic country, the Chief Minister can rule from anywhere in the state and no system or any political party can prevent him from proceeding.