Visakhapatnam: Microbiologist Hema Prakash Kumari in action to combat Coronavirus

Visakhapatnam: Before stepping out of her residence, P Hema Prakash Kumari makes sure she carries an extra pair of spectacles, a mobile pouch, a pen, a sanitiser and of course, a bunch of masks and caps in her bag.



Head of the Department of microbiology, infection control officer and nodal officer of the level-1 district Covid hospital, GITAM Institute of Medical and Science Research (GIMSR), Hema Prakash Kumari daily schedule involves meticulous planning, coordination and execution of work, following strict safety protocols.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Hema says that she is one of the frontline warriors, who take pride in putting up a relentless battle against the pandemic.

From the time, the Covid-19 patient gets admitted to seventh floor of GIMSR to monitoring their vitals and submitting reports to state monitoring committee and district authorities, coordinating to collect samples of patients to gathering results from the lab, facilitating appropriate treatment to bidding adieu to the patient after getting completely recovered, Hema says that she would feel relieved only when the ambulance driver confirms that the patient reached home safe.

So far, the microbiologist has seen 26 coronavirus patients heading home after getting treated in the hospital. "Of the 26, one patient shifted to state Covid hospital, 19 got discharged after getting cured and the rest is getting treated at GIMSR. What makes me glad is when the patient asks for me before entering the ambulance to reach home," says Hema with a tinge of satisfaction.

Giving credit to teamwork, Hema says that she takes pride in being part of the infection prevention control team led by Medical Superintendent of GIMSR N Dwarakanath.

The microbiologist says meticulous planning goes into the reception of Covid-19 patients in the premises.

"A separate entry is facilitated for patients, while healthcare personnel have a dedicated entry and exit points. Safety of patients and healthcare personnel top the priority list. I stay in touch with the in-patients over phone and meet their requirements if any. At times, they ask for green tea and other essential supplies. A few of them had issues with the other patients, while some used to get irritated. Such concerns get sorted out through regular monitoring," she elaborates.

Sharing challenges experienced, Hema says, "Initially, the nurses and cleaning staff were scared and reluctant to attend to their duties. They have been counselled and motivated. Thankfully, they have returned and everything got back on track in due course of time."

With two kids waiting for her at home, Hema says the biggest challenge she faces is that she cannot let them get closer to her. "It has been weeks since I hugged them. It is too risky. I give a call to my husband before starting from the hospital. I keep two buckets of disinfectant solution ready to soak my shoes and clothes as washing them is altogether another ritual. Since there is a greater element of risk associated with our nature of work, cleaning regimen should be handled with utmost care which includes a thorough hair wash after the shift," adds Hema.

She says that her husband B Sadhu Babu, Principal Senior Civil Judge, Gajuwaka, extends support to her in taking care of kids at home.

Though the shift ends for Hema in the evening, she says her battle against the pandemic continues.