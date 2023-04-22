Visakhapatnam: MLA Ganta says Jagan's days as CM numbered

Visakhapatnam: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has only 350 days left to rule in Andhra pradesh, said former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to media here on Friday along with former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra completed 1,000 kilometres. He mentioned that walking 4,000-km was not an easy task.

The YSRCP government has created many obstacles to stop Lokesh's padayatra, but the government stepped back after seeing a huge response to the yatra, Ganta mentioned.

He stated that in the recently held MLC elections, voters taught a befitting lesson to the ruling party. If any Chief Minister visited Delhi, they used to hold a press conference and reveal the details of their visit. But even as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Delhi a number of times, he has not held any such conference so far, said the former minister. He demanded that the YSRCP leaders have to give explanations on looted valuable lands in Visakhapatnam.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said it was unfortunate that Sitha Konda was renamed as YSR View Point. If authorities want to rename such places, Bandaru suggested they should be after national leaders.

Comparing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Lokesh's padayatra, the former minister said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra was interrupted when he attended court hearing and visited home, but Lokesh's padayatra was moving ahead without any break.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao condemned the remarks made by the Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao that the TDP is seeking an alliance with BJP. He suggested to the BJP MP that he should know his party's vote percentage before making such statements. The former MLA demanded GVL to work hard to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant instead of playing cheap politics.

He also demanded the state government to fight against the privatisation of the VSP and mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision. He alleged that the CM is repeatedly visiting Delhi for his personal motive. He appealed to the CM to pressurise the Centre to save the VSP.

TDP state general secretary MD Nazir and north constituency in-charge Ch Vijaya Babu participated in the conference.

Photo caption: Former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday