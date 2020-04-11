Visakhapatnam: Strict curbs in core areas

Visakhapatnam: A complete clampdown was in place in some of the core areas in the city from Thursday midnight. High alert sounded in Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Dondaparthi, Railway New Colony and Akkayyapalem as nine coronavirus positive cases were reported from these neighbourhoods. These localities have been declared as red zone.

Strict orders are in place as the residents of these neighbourhoods are not supposed to step out of their houses. A notice to this effect was issued to the residents on Friday. The police urged the locals not to step out of their houses even to buy milk or vegetables or medicines or groceries.

However, the essential commodities will be supplied through ward volunteers. Movement in these areas has completely been restricted, leaving no space even for a person to squeeze in.

Since more number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded in these localities, the district authorities have shifted their focus on these areas and make sure that the cases will not multiply further.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana told The Hans India that it is difficult to analyse the severity of these red zones at the moment. "There is a possibility of relaxing these areas after two weeks if there is no further positive case recorded. But, even if one more positive case is registered, the restrictions in these localities will continue for another couple of weeks."

With the restrictions came into force on Thursday night, residents experienced struggle in terms of accessing essential commodities the next day. However, with volunteers reaching to them, they heaved a sigh of relief.