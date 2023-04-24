Visakhapatnam: World IPR Day celebrated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam : Commemorating the 'World Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Day', a comprehensive workshop was organised by GITAM School of Law here on Monday.

The workshop featured an interactive session with renowned IPR expert Bharat N Suryawanshi who also served as assistant controller of patents and designs, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management, Nagpur.

Delving into the nuances of IPR, he shared his valuable insights on the importance of protecting intellectual property in today's rapidly evolving global economy.

He touched upon various kinds of intellectual property, such as patents, design, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, semiconductor layout design etc, while drawing on real-life examples to illustrate the significance of safeguarding intellectual assets. Dr Bharat N Suryawanshi also discussed how a single product can be protected by more than one IPR, addressing the concept of bundle of rights in IPR, and offered practical advice on the filing process. He encouraged the students to think innovatively and work towards patentable inventions. GITAM School of Law director R Anita Rao emphasised the role of law schools in shaping the next generation of legal professionals equipped to navigate the complexities of the IPR landscape and also highlighted the role of women in entrepreneurship and in protecting Intellectual Property Rights. The institution's Research and Development Cell director Prof Raja P Pappu underscored the need for a robust IPR regime that supports and nurtures innovative endeavours, while initiating the discussion on the mutual industry-academia partnership wherein academia nurtures young, innovative minds and the pertinent role that industry plays in pivoting the inventions of students and academia. The workshop was coordinated by Assistant Professor Chitra Saxena-Nagpal.