Vishnu students secure 2nd prize at ASME competition
Bhimavaram: A team of third-year Mechanical Engineering students from Vishnu Institute of Technology has won second prize at the prestigious ASME Brain Bolt 2025 competition. The national-level event, officially titled ‘Brain Bolt – The Engineer’s Sprint’, was held on Thursday as part of the IMECE India 2025 conference in Hyderabad.
Principal Dr M Venu said in a statement here on Friday that the winning team, comprising students M Madhu, M Hareesh, N David Raju, L Hari Datta Ganesh Varma, and M Abhilash, was selected from a pool of over 300 competing teams nationwide. Only 49 teams qualified for the final round.
The Vishnu team was recognised for its innovative solution to the problem statement, “Optimising Inspection and Maintenance Strategies for Ageing Assets.” Their project earned them a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a trophy.
The college management and faculty extended their congratulations to the students for this remarkable achievement. Principal Dr M Venu, Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department Dr N Naga Krishna praised the students for their hard work and ingenuity, highlighting their success as a testament to the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation.