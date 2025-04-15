Vizag Prepares for NTR Memorial Trust's Thalassemia Run 2025

Visakhapatnam: The coastal city of Visakhapatnam is gearing up for the much-anticipated "Thalassemia Run - Vizag," organised by the NTR Memorial Trust. Scheduled for 8 May at 6:00 PM along the scenic RK Beach promenade, this community event aims to raise awareness about Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder affecting many families.

Runners of all ages are encouraged to participate, with categories available for 10K, 5K, and 3K events tailored to various fitness levels. This year's theme, "Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients," highlights the importance of collective effort in spreading awareness, supporting those affected, and inspiring voluntary blood donations.

Registration is currently open at www.thalassemiarun.com, with QR codes available on promotional materials throughout the city.

The Thalassemia Run is more than just a sporting event; it is a call to action for the community. Organisers invite everyone to join in making a difference for patients, their families, and towards a healthier future.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

+91-9652974235 / 9100433499

*Smt. Nara Bhuvaneswari*

Managing Trustee, NTR Memorial Trust

Trust Bhavan, Road No. 2, Ara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034

Website: [www.ntrtrust.org](http://www.ntrtrust.org)

Facebook: [www.fb.com/ntrmemorialtrust](http://www.fb.com/ntrmemorialtrust)

YouTube: [www.youtube.com/ntrtrustofficial](http://www.youtube.com/ntrtrustofficial)