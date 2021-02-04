Vizianagaram: 27,000 frontline warriors to be covered

Vizianagaram: District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that the all frontline warriors of Covid-19 should take vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

"Getting vaccinated would not cause any side-effects and we need not hesitate to take the vaccine," he said. The Collector visited the urban health centre at Rajiv Nagar here on Wednesday and launched the second phase of vaccination. The Collector got himself vaccinated on the occasion. The health staff administered the vaccine to him. In all, 27,000 frontline warriors would be covered in the phase.

As many as 38 vaccine centres have been established in the district to vaccinate the staff. The staff should not get scared of taking the vaccine.

"The vaccine is very much safe and it would protect us from the virus. We have shown extraordinary performance in controlling the spread of virus. We were in green zone for many days. This happened just because of the support extended by the staff. We all should come forward and take the vaccine," the Collector said.

Dr S V Ramana Kumari, District Medical and Health Officer and others have participated in the programme.