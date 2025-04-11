Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding

Vontimitta/Tirumala: The entire premises of Sri Kodanda Rama Temple in Vontimitta, decked with colourful electric illumination and floral decorations by TTD electrical and garden departments as part of the annual Brahmotsavam in Vontimitta, is captivating devotees.

The temple complex and the celestial wedding venue have been set up with magnificent truss lighting. Electric cutouts of various deities were erected on the roads connecting temple and Kalyana Vedika.

Nearly 100 workers worked day and night for a month to make these electric decorations.

Two LED screens have been set up near main temple and 23 screens inside and around Kalyana Vedika to enable devotees to watch the celestial wedding to be held on Friday (April 11).

Around 350 air coolers have been set up to keep the surroundings cool for devotees in galleries.

These arrangements were made under the instructions of CE Satyanarayana and under the supervision of SE Electrical Venkateswarulu and guided by DEs Ravi Shankar Reddy and Saraswathi and their team.