‘VPR Netra’ launched in Ramapuram
Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kovur constituency MLA and his wife V Prashanthi Reddy and Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh inaugurated VPR Netra in Ramapuram village of Udayagiri constituency on Monday.
Medical staff conducted eye tests for elderly people and women and distributed eyeglasses on the spot.
VPR Foundation
Speaking on the occasion, MP Prabhakar Reddy said VPR Foundation has designed VPR Netra programme, after seeing the plight of an elderly person, who met him. Many people in rural areas neglect their eyesight due to lack of awareness about eye problems, he added. He said, this programme was successful with the support of Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh and Dr Krishna Prasad.
The MP said Somasila High Level Canal will be completed soon and they will take the responsibility of bringing water from Velugonda project.
Deputy Mayor Roopkumar Yadav, former Udayagiri MLA Kambham Vijayaramireddy, former ZP Chairman Chenchalababu Babu Yadav, Kethamreddy Vinod Reddy and others were present.
MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs V Prashanthi Reddy and Kakarla Suresh and others launching VPR Netra in Rarmapuram village on Monday