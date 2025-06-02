Waltair division champions sustainable efforts to curb plastic pollution

Visakhapatnam: In a concerted effort to promote a sustainable environment, foster community participation, and reduce plastic pollution across the railway network, Indian Railways launched a comprehensive clean environment campaign involving passengers, NGOs, students, and the general public

The initiative was rolled out as a prelude to the observance of World Environment Day and will be celebrated across Indian Railways until June 5.

As part of the celebrations, the Waltair Division has undertaken proactive steps to educate people about environmental conservation. Awareness drives have been initiated at station premises to inform the public about the ban on single-use plastics and their impact on the environment. Passengers are being encouraged to carry reusable steel bottles in an effort to reduce plastic waste. The Environment and Housekeeping Department of Waltair Division has initiated special drives to enhance waste management across the division.

These drives include cleanliness campaigns at railway stations and surrounding areas, and in railway establishments, with enthusiastic participation from local communities and NGOs.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen waste management practices and reinforce the ban on single-use plastics at railway stations. He stated that awareness campaigns are being actively conducted to educate passengers about responsible waste disposal and the importance of environmental sustainability.

To make the drive more effective, nukkad nataks (street plays) will be organised at various stations to highlight the harmful effects of plastic use.

As part of the campaign, a programme was held at Duvvada railway station under the guidance of Kanchumurthi Eswar, member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, East Coast Railway, in the presence of GVMC corporator Muthyala Naidu, sanitary staff, and Duvvada railway station teams.