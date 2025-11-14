Waltair Division conducts intensive ticket checking

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway conducted a massive ticket-checking drive across its jurisdiction.

A total of 197 ticket-checking staff were deployed for the intensive operation covering major trains and stations under the division.

During the drive, cases of ticketless travel, irregular tickets, and unbooked luggage were detected, resulting in the realization of Rs.8.45 lakh from 1,586 cases.

The drive aimed to curb unauthorised travel and ensure greater passenger discipline while safeguarding railway revenue. In addition, during the month of October 2025, the division achieved a total earnings of Rs. 2.41 crore through ticket-checking activities, registering 46,930 cases.

This marks a substantial increase compared to the corresponding month of October 2024.

The consistent growth in earnings reflects the division’s sustained efforts and the consistent measures taken by its ticket-checking teams.

Waltair Division continues to appeal to passengers to travel with a valid ticket and support Indian Railways in maintaining fair and dignified travel practices.