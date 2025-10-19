Water supply ae lands in ACB net

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel caught Rural Water Supply (RWS) assistant engineer Naresh of Tuggali mandal red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 at the RWS division office in Pattikonda on Saturday.

The official had allegedly demanded the bribe for clearing a bill file related to gravel road work in an SC colony. Acting on a complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap and apprehended the AE while taking the bribe.

According to officials, the accused official Naresh, working at the Tuggali mandal parishad office, demanded Rs 13,000 from MPTC member Raju to record the measurement book (MB) for a gravel road work that had already been completed a year ago.

Despite several requests from the complainant, the AE allegedly refused to record the work unless the bribe was paid. Fed up with the harassment, the complainant approached the ACB for help.

Following the complaint, ACB officials prepared a pre-trap plan, applying phenolphthalein powder to the marked currency notes and handing them over to the complainant.

When the complainant gave the amount to AE Naresh, ACB DSP Somanna and his team immediately swooped in and caught the accused red-handed. The tainted notes were recovered from the official, and he was taken into custody.

ACB DSP Somanna said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway. He warned that strict action would be taken against any government official demanding a bribe. He also assured that the identity of complainants who report such cases will be kept confidential. The incident has created a stir locally and sent shockwaves among corrupt officials in the region.