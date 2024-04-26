Wide-scale election campaign of Chintamaneni Prabhakar in Denduluru

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the NDA alliance candidate, has kickstarted his election campaign in the Dendulur constituency with a strong focus on reaching out to the grassroots level. Recently, he visited Vegiwada, Thalla Gokavaram, and K.Kannapuram villages of Pedavegi Mandal, where he was warmly welcomed by the residents.

The people of Vuru-Wada expressed their support for Chintamaneni by adorning him with huge gajamalas, showering flowers, and performing Mangala Aartus. The youth of the villages actively participated in the campaign, showcasing their enthusiasm for Chintamaneni's candidacy.

During the campaign, Chintamaneni urged the people to cast their valuable votes in favor of the cycle symbol, representing the NDA alliance, and ensure a landslide victory for the development of the state and the revival of the Dendulur constituency.

In his address, Chintamaneni highlighted the degradation of the state under the current YCP regime and promised that the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance government would bring back glory to the state through its policies and initiatives.

The event was attended by Janasena state secretary Ghantasala Venkatalakshmi, Pedavegi Mandal party president Boppanasudha, along with other senior leaders and activists from TDP, Janasena, and BJP. The presence of party representatives at the grassroots level underscored the united front and determination of the alliance to secure a convincing victory in the upcoming elections.

