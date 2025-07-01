Will make Amaravati India’s Quantum Valley, says Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unveiled his ambitious vision to transform Amaravati into a global capital for quantum technologies.

Addressing the Amaravati Quantum Valley Workshop here, Naidu said: “Quantum computing is the need of the hour. By January 1, 2026, the quantum computing centre will be operational in Amaravati. This marks the beginning of the Quantum Valley.”

The workshop, jointly organised by the AP government, the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India), TCS and L&T, brought together some of the top minds and institutions in quantum computing.

Stressing the need for quantum computing and highlighting the importance of creating a robust ecosystem and identifying relevant use cases, the CM noted that quantum computing would play a crucial role in advancing the state's technological landscape. "Today, we are announcing the Amaravati Declaration. This will take the initiative to its logical conclusion. I assure you, time and again, that if there is any hurdle, I will resolve it. I will sort it out," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for integrating quantum computing in sectors like governance, personal medicine, vaccine production, aerospace, drones, and education.

Earlier, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said Amaravati will soon host the IBM-2 Quantum Computer with 156 qubits, making it the first of its kind in South Asia. He stressed the need for a quantum-ready workforce, urging premier institutions like IITs to co-develop a curriculum for future quantum engineers. “Today marks a new chapter. I was in seventh class when CM Naidu started the IT revolution in Hyderabad. Now, I am honoured to lead the quantum movement in Andhra Pradesh,” he said

Lokesh further explained: "This is not just about joining the race - we want to leapfrog ahead. Amaravati Quantum Valley will generate over one lakh jobs and many more in research and innovation". Later, Bhaskar Katamaneni, Secretary, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, read out the ‘Amaravati Quantum Declaration', which aims to shape India's quantum and deep tech future, setting targets for infrastructure, talent development, R&D ecosystems, and industrial collaboration, among other goals.

Industry leaders expressed strong support for AP’s initiatives in quantum technology.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, called it "a defining moment for India’s quantum journey," noting that over 200,000 individuals globally have accessed IBM’s quantum platforms and IBM has already trained over 900 faculty members in India. Scott Crowder, vice-president of IBM Quantum Adoption, highlighted diverse use cases, from battery design to healthcare and financial risk management. V Rajanna, president, TCS, and MV Satish, Advisor to CMD, L&T, reiterated industry commitment, recognising quantum's transformative and commercial potential.