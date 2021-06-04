Will power and positive thinking are best weapons against Covid

Chittoor: K Chinnaiah working as a Sanitary Inspector in Chittoor Municipal Corporation fought against the novel Covid -19 for a long time. Contradictory to his believed that he would never get infected to the virus, he tested positive.



He opted for home isolation even though his seniors advised him to get admitted in a private or government hospital for treatment . He took medicine as per the prescription of Dr P Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Health Officer .

"I always lived a disciplined life, neither am I addicted to smoking nor alcohol moreover things like lemon water with honey early in the morning followed by meditation twice a day were a part of my routine. I never met any health hazard since my childhood, however to my surprise Covid hit me hard. To my utter surprise , I became the victim of the corona virus," he said.

During his home isolation he took eggs, fruits, nuts, warm water, steam once in six hours, did some physical exercise, meditation and breathing exercise. "I never missed a single medicine dose. My family was a great support," says Chinnaiah.

Chinnaiah asserted that Covid -19 is hundred per cent recoverable, subject to the condition of developing will power, positive thinking, good habits, besides following doctors advice.