Will release job calendar every Ugadi: Lokesh

Amaravati: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that the government will release a job calendar every Ugadi, reaffirming its commitment to employment generation alongside welfare initiatives. Speaking at an interaction and luncheon with beneficiaries of the Divyang Shakti scheme, the Minister said the government is working to enhance the dignity and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

He participated in the programme along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who jointly launched the scheme offering free bus travel for persons with disabilities.

Later, at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh interacted warmly with beneficiaries, sharing a meal and engaging in conversations with several participants. He emphasised that persons with disabilities possess immense determination and, if given the right opportunities, can achieve remarkable success. He also stressed the importance of respecting their dignity and called on society to avoid derogatory language, particularly towards women.

Highlighting employment initiatives, Lokesh said that the government has already filled 16,000 teaching posts through DSC recruitment and will institutionalize the release of a job calendar every Ugadi going forward. He added that large-scale investments in the private sector will create substantial employment opportunities, and efforts are underway to bring more companies into the state.

The Minister revealed plans to develop IT infrastructure in Mangalagiri, stating that around 75 acres of land is being acquired at Kaza to attract 4-5 IT companies. He reiterated that the government is giving equal importance to welfare and development.

Sharing a personal note, Lokesh said that going to the United States after Intermediate was the best decision of his life, as it helped him become self-reliant.

He noted that he spent nearly eight years in the US, balancing education and work, which broadened his perspective. During the interaction, beneficiaries requested employment opportunities for their children and housing support. Lokesh assured them that the government would extend full support and continue working for their welfare. He also enquired about the benefits they receive, including pension-related IVRS calls and messages from the Chief Minister, before concluding the programme with a group photograph.