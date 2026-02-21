Will turn AP into creator economy hub: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a creator economy hub, placing advanced technology, clean energy and youth-driven innovation at the centre of long-term growth.

On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Naidu held high-level meetings with global technology, venture capital and energy leaders to attract investments in Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, design engineering and renewable energy. At the AP Pavilion, Naidu met Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, to discuss scaling digital creativity platforms and skill development ecosystems. He presented a vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a knowledge hub anchored in quantum computing, data centres, drones and space technology clusters. Adobe indicated willingness to support creator platforms, AI Living Labs and public service digitisation.



