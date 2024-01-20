Woman robbed of gold chain

Adoni (Kurnool district): A woman was robbed off 6.5 gm gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh in Adoni town on Friday. The victim was identified as Adi Lakshmi, resident of SKD Colony.

According to the victim, while she was going to Sri Maha Yogi Lakshmamma temple near Chinna Market, two unknown persons came on a bike and snatched her chain and fled. Adi Lakshmi filed a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and took up investigation. Police are observing CCTV footage to track the identity of the chain snatchers.