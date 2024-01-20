Live
- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Just In
Woman robbed of gold chain
Highlights
A woman was robbed off 6.5 gm gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh in Adoni town on Friday. The victim was identified as Adi Lakshmi, resident of SKD Colony.
Adoni (Kurnool district): A woman was robbed off 6.5 gm gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh in Adoni town on Friday. The victim was identified as Adi Lakshmi, resident of SKD Colony.
According to the victim, while she was going to Sri Maha Yogi Lakshmamma temple near Chinna Market, two unknown persons came on a bike and snatched her chain and fled. Adi Lakshmi filed a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and took up investigation. Police are observing CCTV footage to track the identity of the chain snatchers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS