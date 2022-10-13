Work hard to bring down crime rate in Kurnool: SP Siddarth Kaushal to staff

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal on Wednesday exhorted the police personnel to discharge their duties consciously and make efforts to ensure zero crime rate in the district. The SP reviewed monthly crime meeting with the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs) and Sub Inspectors (SIs) at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP called upon his staff to work hard to bring down the crime rate compared to last year.

Stating that he will review the pending cases every week, Siddarth Kaushal said the personnel need to work hard to bring out the results. Under any circumstances the officials should not show laxity while discharging duties. He enquired about the number of cases being registered station wise in a year and the justice rendered to the people. He instructed the officials to concentrate on investigation, road safety, e-challan and property recovery cases. He also told his staff to set up barricades with zig-zag radium stickers and install closed circuit cameras at the problematic towns and villages to check crime cases. He also instructed his staff to see that more cases should be resolved at the mega lok adalat to be conducted in November.

The police personnel should not compromise on protecting law and order, he said directed his personnel to file bind over cases on rowdy sheets. The SP enquired about the arrests made in compoundable cases, property, POCSO and pending cases. He appealed to the people to make a call to 100 for lodging complaints on illegal stocking and selling of crackers ahead of Deepavali. The SP ordered the police personnel to monitor the women police of village and ward secretariat and encourage them to work hard and always being in the service of people. SEB Additional SP Krishnakanth Patel, Additional SP D Prasad, legal advisor Mallikarjuna, DSPs Srinvasulu, Vinod Kumar, Yugandhar Babu, Circle Inspectors and Sub Inspectors were present.