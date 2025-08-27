Work in tandem for success of Kanipakam Brahmotsavams: Collector

Tirupati: A day ahead of the commencement of Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Brahmotsavams, District Collector Sumit Kumar chaired a coordination meeting with officials on Tuesday. During the meeting, he instructed officials of various departments to work in close coordination to ensure the grand success of the annual Brahmotsavams.

He stressed that every department must work in tandem to provide a hassle-free darshan for devotees.

The 21-day annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 16. On behalf of the State government, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayan Reddy will offer silk robes to the presiding deity on Wednesday.

The Collector directed the Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, R&B, Health and other departments to carry out their responsibilities meticulously, ensuring no lapses in arrangements.

He also ordered the establishment of a control room under the supervision of the RDO, DSP and temple EO to monitor arrangements.

“It is our collective responsibility to organise the Brahmotsavams in such a way that devotees cherish the experience for years to come,” he remarked.

The Collector asked power and fire department officials to thoroughly inspect electrical facilities inside and outside the temple premises and remain alert during chariot processions. RTC has been directed to run additional bus services for devotees.

The irrigation department will take charge of the Teppotsavam and Pushkarini programmes.

Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu assured that elaborate security arrangements are being made. A special DSP-led force will be on duty to maintain law and order. “Our aim is to ensure peaceful darshan for devotees without any inconvenience,” the SP said.

The meeting was attended by Trainee Collector Narendra Padal, Temple EO K Penchala Kishore, RDO Srinivasulu, district-level officials from fire services, RWS, DSPs, and other department representatives.