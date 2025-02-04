Yamini Sarma assails Congress, YSRCP for criticising Budget

Vijayawada: Sharply reacting to the criticism of the Congress and the YSR Congress Parties on the Budget, the official spokesperson of the BJP Sadineni Yamani Sarma said here on Monday that the Budget would facilitate the fruits of Viksit Bharat reach the poor and middle class across the country.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Yamini Sarma said that the Budget would be beneficial to Andhra Pradesh. Referring to the performance of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, she said that it had implemented 90 per cent of the assurances enshrined in the AP Reoragnisation Act.

She described the Union Budget-2025 as instrument to provide livelihood to women, farmers and labourers and provide employment to several millions of people.

She hailed the announcement of no tax on the income up to Rs 12.75 lakh and also allocation of Rs 4 lakh crore for women in the Budget.

Yamini Sarma pointed out that the Centre had granted Rs 18,280 crore for the first phase of Polavaram project and the rest of Rs 12,157 crore was released now. Likewise, for the construction of the capital city Amaravati, Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 11,000 Hudco funds were allocated in addition to the previously allocated Rs 4,835 crore.

She lambasted the YSRCP leaders for calling Amaravati as Bhramaravati and trying to destroy the capital city.

Yamini Sarma pointed out that Rs 11,440 crore was allocated to the Visakha Steel Plant in the past and now Rs 3,295 crore. Referring to the other allocations, she said that Rs 750 crore for the NIT at Tadepalligudem, Rs 1,348 crore for IIT-Tirupati, Rs 297 crore for IITDM at Kurnool, Rs 472 crore for IIM-Visakhapatnam, Rs 1,492 crore for IISER at Tirupati, Rs 450 crore for Central University at Anantapur, Rs 834 crore for Girijan University at Vizianagaram and Rs 1,820 crore for AIIMS-Mangalagiri were allocated.

As per the Reorganisation Act, Rs 107 crore for the Visakha railway zone and several thousands of crores of rupees for the development of airports at Tiruipati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada were allocated. Likewise, Rs 730 crore for Visakha port and Rs 1200 crore of various projects were allocated in the Budget.

She lambasted the previous YSRCP government for not allocating land for various Central projects and destroying the state during its regime.

The people taught them good lesson by giving them only 11 seats. The Congress which divided the State during the midnight by shutting the doors of Parliament has no right to criticise the BJP, she asserted.

Yamini Sarma recalled that industrialists were afraid of setting their foot in the State during the rule of the previous government. Now they are eager to start industries in AP.

At a time the Narendra Modi administration has been working hard for the development of the State and people, the mother Congress and the Child Congress are trying to mudsling against the BJP.

She warned that the YSRCP would not get even 11 seats next time if they indulge in such heinous politics. Referring to the exodus of the leaders from the YSRCP, she predicted that the party would disappear soon.