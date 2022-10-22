Yanamala derides Jagan's talk on socialism, democracy

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said it is really shameful that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is a known factionist is talking about socialism.

Does socialism mean illegally occupying thousands of acres of assigned lands in Idipulapaya, Ramakrishnudu asked in a statement here on Friday. Building a palace each in cities like Bengaluru, Yelhanka, Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, Tadepalle and Pulivendula mean socialism, he wondered.

It is really ironical that Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviving factionism which already had died a natural death, he said adding that Jagan has no moral right to talk about socialism.

What is more ridiculous is Jagan talking about democracy and its values, Ramakrishnudu said adding that the whole world knows how democratic he is when he declared himself to be the permanent president of his own party, the YSRCP. The ministers in his Cabinet are puppets in his hand and CM is scared of going to the Secretariat.

How Jagan can talk about values when he has driven his own sister onto the roads and is defending the murderers of his own paternal uncle, he asked.

The affidavit filed by his sister Sunitha Reddy, before the CBI is evident enough that he is a cheat, the former minister added.

Ramakrishnudu warned that Jagan Mohan Reddy will have to pay a heavy price for all his misdeeds and the people will soon teach him a fitting lesson.