Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling

Rajamahendravaram: In the Purushottapatnam area of the Seethanagaram mandal, around 1,500 acres are affected by flooding each year due to heavy rains and hill streams. This causes significant hardships for farmers, with the agricultural department reporting losses on 200 acres of paddy crops this year alone.

During the previous government, officials proposed modernising the drainage system from Purushottapatnam to Cherukava to mitigate flooding. A foundation stone was laid in a public ceremony, but the actual work has yet to begin, leaving farmers to face losses once again. Officials have suggested that only`1.40 crore are needed to protect the crops from flooding caused by heavy rains and stream overflow.

They argue that this amount is minimal compared to the losses incurred by farmers and the compensation they receive. Although the foundation was laid last February, not even the amount spent on the ceremony has been allocated for the work, resulting in 200 acres being flooded again.

The modernisation plan includes the restoration of four trenches, but no work has been started to date. With the election notification now in place, YSR Congress leaders claim this is why the project has stalled. However, farmers are rejecting this explanation, criticising the authorities for merely making a show of laying the foundation without genuine intent to execute the work.

Farmer Kalagara Balakrishna reported that his four acres of paddy were completely destroyed due to the flooding from the Godavari and heavy rains, resulting in a loss of`50,000 in investment and another`2 lakh in potential income. He expressed hope that the current NDA government will complete the necessary work to prevent future losses.