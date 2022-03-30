Yerragondapalem TDP embarrasses top brass

Yerragondapalem: Alleged disputes and non-cooperation in Yerragondaplaem TDP showed their ugly face to the public at the 40th Formation Day celebrations, on Tuesday.

TDP cadre in Yerragondapalem Assembly was deeply disappointed after the defeat in 2019 elections. TDP recently appointed Guduru Erixion Babu as the in-charge, rejecting the requests from the supporters of Budala Ajitha Rao to make her in-charge. Though the State leadership advised the party workers to work under

Erixion Babu and strengthen the party for the next elections, the cadre split into two factions, Ajitha Rao and Erixion Babu.

About a week ago, several mandal level leaders in the Assembly constituency demanded the party leadership to appoint Ajitha Rao or any other person except Erixion Babu as the in-charge. They complained that Erixion Babu formed a coterie and encouraging groups at seniors and village level cadre.

They said that he lost credibility among the senior leaders and party workers, as everyone understood how he instigates hatred in one another using their egos. In the last eight months of his leadership in the constituency, the leaders said that Erixion Babu has taken many one-sided decisions due to his inexperience and also by not considering the ground level situations.

They alleged that he complained to high command against many senior leaders including Dr Ravindra, who is known as a good Samaritan by all party supporters.

On Tuesday, the Ajitha Rao group garlanded the statue of NT Rama Rao at Yerragondapalem and stated that they will work to bring TDP into power. After about half an hour, Erixion Babu came to the same place with his followers and removed and threw away the garland from the statue.

He decorated the statue with another garland and raised slogans before leaving the place amid hailing by his supporters. Learning about the incident and throwing away the garland, the Ajitha Rao supporters cleansed the NTR statue with milk and garlanded afresh.