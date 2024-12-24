Young doctors urged to work for healthy community

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna emphasised the pivotal role of education, healthcare, and agriculture in the nation’s and state’s development.

Speaking at the Graduation Day programme of GSL Medical College on Monday, he stated that a healthy society lies in the hands of medical students. He urged young doctors to contribute to a healthier community by utilising their medical training and serving their respective regions. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the MP Daggubati Purandeswari and MLA, followed by the felicitation of both dignitaries by the college management.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna announced plans to establish more medical colleges across the state to enhance access to medical education. She presented certificates to graduates alongside college chairman Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, administrators, and coalition leaders, who collectively highlighted the importance of nurturing dedicated healthcare professionals for societal well-being.