Young man from Chittoor marries Sri Lanka girl, police serves notice

A young man from Arimakulapalle, V.Kota mandal in Chittoor district married a Sri Lanka girl from Belangudu area after being acquainted on Facebook.



According to the details, the couple Lakshman and Vigneswari got contacted through Facebook that turned into love. Vigneshwari arrived in Chennai on a tourist visa on the 8th of this month, where Laxman met her and brought her to his hometown. On the 20th of the same month, they got married in a temple with and Vigneshwari is currently staying with Laxman and has become a member of his family.

However, the police who became aware of Vigneshwari's marriage to Laxman checked her visa on Friday. Since her visa had a deadline of August 6, she was given a notice to leave the country. However, Vigneshwari wished to extend her visa and stay in India.

The police have advised that they need to register the marriage of the foreign girl and inform her parents. As Vigneshwari has expressed her intention to stay in India it remains to be seen how the police will handle this matter.