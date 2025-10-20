Live
- Dawood wants the fear back, D-Gang sets up extortion cells to revive underworld clout
- Injured Rodri to miss Villarreal, Villa games, confirms Guardiola
- PM Modi applauds Naval creativity in penning song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’
- Cambodian PM officially opens kingdom's biggest airport
- PM Modi hails Swadeshi might with home-grown warships, submarines' induction into Navy
- New Zealand's annual inflation at 3 per cent in September 2025 quarter: statistics
- Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extends warm wishes on Diwali
- India, US trade talks make headway 'but no rush' for agreement
- Elon Musk lauds Starlink for launching 10,000 satellites
- X Tweaks Link Handling and Algorithms to Keep Users Inside the App
Youth advised to serve people,contribute to society
Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi addressed the youth wing of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations during an interactive...
Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi addressed the youth wing of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations during an interactive session ‘Yuva Vikas.’ Organised at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir here on Sunday, the session was held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
The Commissioner of Police commended the youth associated with the organisations for their dedication and selfless service and urged them to lead a life of goodness and compassion. He said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba, who spent His entire life in service to humanity, showed mankind the divine path of love and selfless service, inspiring millions across the globe.
The Commissioner of Police remarked that every element of nature—rivers, trees, and all living beings—exist not for themselves but to serve others, and that human beings, blessed with intellect and wisdom, should also strive to help others who are in need.
G Sai Prashanth, district youth coordinator, conveyed special thanks to the Commissioner of Police for sparing his valuable time to deliver an enlightening message to the youth despite his busy schedule.
B Sai Kumar, city convenor, D Raghava Rao, state joint service coordinator, RA Naidu, district service coordinator, Someshwari, district mahila youth coordinator, aming others, were present.