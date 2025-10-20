Youth advised to serve people,contribute to society

Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi addressed the youth wing of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations during an interactive session ‘Yuva Vikas.’ Organised at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir here on Sunday, the session was held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Commissioner of Police commended the youth associated with the organisations for their dedication and selfless service and urged them to lead a life of goodness and compassion. He said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba, who spent His entire life in service to humanity, showed mankind the divine path of love and selfless service, inspiring millions across the globe.

The Commissioner of Police remarked that every element of nature—rivers, trees, and all living beings—exist not for themselves but to serve others, and that human beings, blessed with intellect and wisdom, should also strive to help others who are in need.

G Sai Prashanth, district youth coordinator, conveyed special thanks to the Commissioner of Police for sparing his valuable time to deliver an enlightening message to the youth despite his busy schedule.

B Sai Kumar, city convenor, D Raghava Rao, state joint service coordinator, RA Naidu, district service coordinator, Someshwari, district mahila youth coordinator, aming others, were present.