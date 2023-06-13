YS Jagan directs officials to effectively implement family doctor concept

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the review conducted on Health and medical sector on Tuesday has directed the officials not to give space for corruption in government hospitals and asked them to set up telephone number for complaints

Further the chief minister suggested the officials to implement the Family Doctor concept effectively and emphasised on the performance of PHCs and village clinics to achieve desired goals in preventive care.

"The recruitment system in the medical and health department should be done efficiently by filling up vacancies from time to time under the leadership of an IAS officer, YS Jagan said adding that there should not be shortage of staff anywhere.

CM Jagan conducted a review of the infrastructure facilities in the new medical colleges to be started in this academic year itself. Meanwhile, the officials said that classes will start from this year in the new medical colleges of Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal while in new medical colleges of Paderu, Pulivendula and Adoni, classes to begin from next year. They revealed that the work is progressing rapidly in the rest of the colleges as well.

