YS Jagan launches YSR Vahana Mitra, disburses Rs. 261 crore

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the Vahana Mitra scheme was launched within 4 months of coming to power. On Friday, he pressed a button and deposited a total of Rs.261.51 crores in the accounts of each beneficiary at the rate of Rs.10,000 in the 'YSR Vahana Mitra' scheme program held in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that the Vahana Mitra scheme has been implemented even during the Corona period and ours is a government of the poor that stands by the poor.



He said they have directly deposited Rs.1.65 lakh crore in the accounts of the beneficiaries without any bribes or discrimination anywhere. He said that welfare schemes are being provided to everyone who is eligible irrespective of caste and creed. The CM asked people to notice the difference between the then government and the present government.

CM Jagan said that the current government's debts are less than the previous government and opined that there is no Vahana Mitra scheme anywhere in the country. "Ours is a government that constantly thinks about the poor; in the previous government, they used to steal and share and there is no for stealing in our government," Jagan said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that it is not a government that runs for the four rich people and for the adopted son and alleged that Chandrababu and yellow media are spreading lies. "Chandrababu, Eenadu, Andhra Jyoti and TV5 are formed as demons and spewing venom on the government by telling lies," he fumed and added that he has commitment, honesty, friendship and God's blessings.

The CM said that we are providing financial assistance to YSR Vahana Mitra for the fourth consecutive year with Rs. 261.51 crore at the rate of Rs.10,000 per person. He said that the government is providing financial assistance to those who have their own vehicle like nowhere else in the country. The CM said that the beneficiaries are providing services to lakhs of passengers every day by providing self-employment to themselves and asked those who didn't get the scheme to reapply.