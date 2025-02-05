YS Jagan meets Vijayawada YSRCP leaders

In a strategic meeting held Wednesday morning at the camp office in Tadepalli, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy convened with party leaders to discuss the latest political developments and address concerns stemming from recent local body elections.

With allegations of conspiracies circulating regarding the electoral alliances, Reddy aimed to reassure corporators about their positions and the party's strategy moving forward. The meeting provided a platform for discussing tactical responses should similar challenges arise in the future.

Present at the meeting were key party figures, including Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, and Devineni Avinap, all of whom play crucial roles within the party's local governance structure. The discussion emphasized unity and preparedness as the party navigates the evolving political landscape.