YS Jagan presents 8,912 houses to beneficiaries

Mallayapalem (Krishnadist): The Government is not just building houses, it is constructing new villages and colonies with basic infrastructure, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after handing over 8,912 TIDCO houses in the Gudivada Municipal limits.

Addressing a public meeting before handing over the houses to the beneficiaries, CM Jagan said the Government is fulfilling its promise of handing over 300 square feet TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries for just Re 1 each.

He further said that adjacent to the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites were allotted in an area of 178.63 acres for the poor and construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony is in progress, leading to the habitation of around 16, 240 families. Across the State, the Government is giving away 300 square feet TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries for just Re 1 each spending a total amount of Rs 9,406 crore while in the TDP rule, similar beneficiaries were asked to pay Rs 3,000 per month for 20 years, he said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned 4,200 houses for the poor in addition to the 8,859 houses already sanctioned in the Gudivada constituency, making it a total of 13,145 houses. He said that an expenditure of Rs 1,782 crore is being incurred totally in Gudivada constituency alone on house sites, construction of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses. While the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu didn’t give even a single cent of land to the poor during his rule, 30.6 lakh house site pattas were distributed to the poor women of all sections in the last four years while construction of 21 lakh houses is in progress, he said adding that a wealth of at least Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore were in the hands of women each possessing property worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Construction of houses will be taken up in 17,000 colonies across the state, he said.

The Government is providing a subsidy of Rs 4,626 crore on the construction of TIDCO houses while paying Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 as upfront payment on each of the houses of 365 square feet and 430 square feet houses respectively, he disclosed, remarking Chandrababu Naidu tried to exploit the beneficiaries during his term.