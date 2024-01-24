YS Sharmila to visit Eluru district tomorrow

The President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, Mrs. YS Sharmila, will be visiting Eluru for the first time in the joint West Godavari district. The visit is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, the 25th of this month, at 3 pm. The event will take place at Sukhibhava Kalyan Mandapam, Chintalapudi Road, Kandrikagudem Center, West Godavari, Eluru.









Members of the district congress committee, coordination committee of all the constituencies, party presidents of all the mandals, and various affiliate groups such as SC Cell, ST Cell, BC Cell, Minority Cell, Rythubhag, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, NSUI, and Congress leaders and activists are invited to participate and make the event a success.



State Kisan Congress President Jetti Gurunatha Rao, Eluru Congress District President Rajanala Rammohan Rao, and Narasapuram District President Marni de Babji have also been called for the event. State level leaders will be present as well. Everyone is requested to participate in the event.