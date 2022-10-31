YSR awards to be presented today

Vijayawada: YSR Life Time Achievement awards and YSR Achievement awards will be presented on Tuesday (November 1) at 11 am at A Convention hall in Vijayawada on the occasion of AP Formation Day. The awards will be presented in the presence of Governor Biswabusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YS Vijayamma will participate as guest.

The awards will be presented to 35 persons and 30 organisations in recognition of their services in different sectors. Dr YSR Life Time awardees in agriculture sector include.

YSR Achievement Awards in Agriculture will be given to Sodem Mukkaiah of Adivasi Cashewnut Farmers' Producer Company, Buttyagudem, Eluru, A Gopalakrishna of Kusalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company, BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Jayabba Naidu of Talupala village, Pileru mandal, Annamayya district representing Annamayya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, K LN Mouktika, representing the Amrutha Phala Producers Company, Sabbavaram, Anakapalle district and Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy, Kattamanchi Village, Chittoor district

The winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture are veteran film director K Viswanath, Veteran movie actor and director R Narayana Murthy.

YSR Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture will be given to stage artiste Nayudu Gopi, Kalamkari crusader Pitchuka Srinivas and Shaik Gousia Begum from Udayagiri for pioneering the wooden kitchen instruments.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Literature will be presented to Visalandhra Publishing House, Emesco Publishing House and writer Dr Santi Narayana.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in women empowerment and protection will be given to Sunita Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation and Sireesha Rehabilitation Centre of Vuyyuru.

YSR Achievement Awards will be given jointly to five Disha police officials. They are Ravada Jayanti, S V V Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hajtraiah and P Srinivasulu.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Education will be presented to Rishi Valley Educational Institution, Madanapalli, Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution and Kavali , Personality development trainer B.V. Pattabhiram.

YSR Achievement Awards in Education will be given to Dastagiri Reddy from Nandyala, who trained thousands of bank job aspirants.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Journalism will be presented to Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, Satish Chandra, Mangu Rajagopal and MEV Prasada Reddy.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Medical and Health will be given to Dr B. Nageswara Reddy of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Dr Varaprasada Reddy of Shanta Biotech, Dr Krishna Yella and Suchitra Yella of Bharat Biotech, Dr Pratap C Reddy, founder-chairman of Apollo Hospitals and Gullapalli Nageswara Rao from LV Prasad Eye Institute.

YSR Lifetime Achievemhent Awards in Industry will be given to Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao.