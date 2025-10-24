YSRCP backs protest over Aarogyasri dues

Vijayawada: YSRCP extended support to the ASHA Private Hospitals Association’s protest demanding immediate clearance of unpaid dues under the NTR Vaidya Seva (Aarogyasri) scheme, warning that the suspension of the scheme could deprive nearly 1.29 crore poor families of free medical care.

YSRCP Doctors Wing chairman Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav said the prolonged non-payment of dues had crippled private hospitals’ ability to provide affordable care to the poor. He recalled that during the YSRCP regime, the Aarogyasri scheme operated with transparency, timely payments, and efficiency.

The party noted that it had already raised the issue with the Governor on October 3, flagging the scheme’s suspension and the resulting impact on 1.29 crore families. Citing Health Minister’s own statement that Rs 2,725 crore in dues remain unpaid, Dr. Ambati said the arrears validated the YSRCP’s concerns.